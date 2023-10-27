European Economic News Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment survey data from France and business confidence from Italy are the major economic data due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, retail sales figures are due from Norway and Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer confidence survey results for October. The consumer sentiment index is seen unchanged at 83.0.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to issue advance GDP estimates for the third quarter and retail sales for September. The economy is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter after rising 0.5 percent in the second quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases business and consumer sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is seen at 96.0 in October, down from 96.4 in the previous month.

In the meantime, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to raise its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 14.00 percent.