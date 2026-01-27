27.01.2026 06:32:42

European Economic News Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 90 in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue unemployment data for the fourth quarter. Economists forecast the jobless rate to drop to 10.2 percent from 10.45 percent in the third quarter.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 6.50 percent.

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher
Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichnen am Dienstag Zuwächse. Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher.
