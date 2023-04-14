European Economic News Preview: France Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer prices from France and Spain are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for March. Prices had increased 8.9 percent annually in February.

In the meantime, consumer prices are due from Sweden. Inflation is forecast to ease to 11.1 percent in March from 12.0 percent in February.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland producer and import prices are due for March.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is set to publish final consumer prices for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 5.6 percent, as initially estimated, from 6.3 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to release final inflation data. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.3 percent in March, in line with the flash estimate. At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Poland.