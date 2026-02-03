03.02.2026 06:38:44

European Economic News Preview: France Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to issue consumer and producer price data. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 30.0 percent in January from 30.89 percent in December.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes France's flash inflation data for January. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to ease to 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent in December.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry is set to release monthly unemployment data. The number of unemployed people is forecast to increase 13,400 in January compared to a decline of 16,300 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey data.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zu Monatsbeginn zu kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
