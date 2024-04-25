|
25.04.2024 07:33:51
European Economic News Preview: German Consumer Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is slated to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to -25.9 in May from -27.4 in April.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases business sentiment survey data. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 102 in April.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices data for March. Prices had declined 8.2 percent on year in February.
In the meantime, the National Institute of Economic Research publishes Sweden's business sentiment survey data.
At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to release Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to fall to -2 percent in April from +2 percent in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder deutlich über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.