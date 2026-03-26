European Economic News Preview: German Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 3.00 AM ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results for April. The forward looking consumer confidence is seen rising to -24.7 from -26.5 in the prior month.

At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to publish business and consumer sentiment survey data. The manufacturing sentiment index is forecast to fall to 100 in March from 102 in February. In the meantime, the consumer confidence index is seen at 89 in March, down from 91 in the prior month.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. Economists expect the economy to grow 0.8 percent sequentially, as initially estimated, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregates for February. M3 money supply is expected to grow at a steady pace of 3.3 percent.

Also, Norges Bank announces its monetary policy decision at 5.00 AM ET. The bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 4.00 percent.