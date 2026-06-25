European Economic News Preview: German Consumer Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen rising to -27.8 in July from -29.8 in June.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment data. Economists forecast the confidence index to rise to 84.0 in June from 82.0 in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to release revised GDP data and producer prices. The flash estimate showed that the economy grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.8 percent in the preceding period.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial turnover data is due from Italy.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes monthly Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is expected to rise to -41 percent in June from -46 in May.