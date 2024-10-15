|
15.10.2024 07:45:23
European Economic News Preview: German Economic Sentiment Data Due
(RTTNews) - Economic confidence from Germany and unemployment from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.1 percent in three months to August. At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation figures for September. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent in August.
At 3.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Spain. The statistical office is expected to confirm consumer price inflation for September at 1.5 percent.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey data. At 5.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 10.2 in October from 3.6 in September.
In the meantime, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for August. Industrial output is expected to grow 1.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen erneut erholt -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.