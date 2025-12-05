05.12.2025 06:56:50

European Economic News Preview: German Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and revised GDP from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for October. Orders are forecast to climb 0.3 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in September.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in November, following a 0.6 percent increase in October.

At 2.45 am ET, France's industrial production data is due. Production is forecast to fall 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, in contrast to the 0.8 percent rise in September.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Spain. In the meantime, retail sales from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Austria are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release retail sales for October. Sales are forecast to climb 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area revised GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.2 percent sequentially after rising 0.1 percent a quarter ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:16 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:55 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen