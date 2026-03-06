European Economic News Preview: German Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and revised GDP data from the euro area are the major reports due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis publishes factory orders data for January. Orders are forecast to fall 4.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 7.8 percent rise in December.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price figures are due. Economists expect house prices to grow 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in February, following a 0.7 percent rise in January.

Also, industrial production from Norway and revised GDP figures from Romania are due at 2.00 AM ET.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes foreign trade data for January. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded 0.3 percent sequentially, the same rate of growth as seen in the third quarter.