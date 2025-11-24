European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment survey from Germany is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes producer prices for October. Producer prices had declined 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in September.

At 2.00 am ET, manufacturing sentiment survey data is due from Turkey. At 4.00 am ET, the ifo institute publishes Germany's business sentiment survey results. The business climate index is forecast to rise to 88.6 in November from 88.4 in the previous month.

Also, Statistics Poland releases industrial production and producer prices data. Economists expect industrial output to grow 1.8 percent annually in October and producer prices to drop 1.8 percent from the last year.