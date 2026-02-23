European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's statistical office is slated to issue producer price data for January. Producer prices are forecast to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in December.

At 4.00 am ET, German ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 88.4 in February from 87.6 in January. In the meantime, final inflation data is due from Italy. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December.