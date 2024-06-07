European Economic News Preview: German Industrial Production, Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade for April. Production is expected to grow 0.1 percent on month after a 0.4 percent fall in March. Exports are forecast to climb 1.1 percent on a monthly basis and imports to rise 0.6 percent in April.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.2 percent on month in May after a 0.1 percent rise in April.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 5.4 billion in April compared to a shortfall of EUR 5.5 billion in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth after fourth quarter's 0.1 percent contraction. At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to hold its key rate at 16.00 percent.