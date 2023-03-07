European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 1.45 am ET, unemployment data is due from Switzerland. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 1.9 percent in February.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for January. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.9 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.2 percent increase in December.

Also, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to ease 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, after staying flat in January. In the meantime, industrial production from Norway is due.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Spain and wholesale prices from Austria are due.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is scheduled to release Greece GDP data for the fourth quarter.