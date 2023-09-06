European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's foreign trade figures for July. Orders are seen falling 4.0 percent on month, reversing June's 7.0 percent increase.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial output and foreign trade figures for July.

At 3.30 am ET, construction PMI data is due from Germany.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global/CIPS construction PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the construction PMI to fall to 50.5 in August from 51.7 in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area retail sales data for July. Sales are forecast to drop 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.3 percent fall in June.