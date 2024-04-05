European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 AM ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for March and import prices for February. Orders are expected to grow 0.3 percent on month, following a 0.4 percent gain in February. Economists forecast import prices to fall 4.6 percent on year after easing 5.9 percent in January.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases industrial production for February. Industrial production is expected to grow 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 1.1 percent drop a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Spain. Economists forecast output to fall 0.5 percent annually in February after easing 0.6 percent in January.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction PMI data is due for March.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK construction PMI data for March. The construction index is expected to rise slightly to 49.8 from 49.7 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for February. Economists expect retail sales to drop 0.3 percent on month, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in January.