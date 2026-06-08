European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders. Economists forecast factory orders to fall 2.2 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 5.0 percent increase in March.

At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes monthly consumer confidence survey data. The confidence index is forecast to rise to -38 in May from -40 in April.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial output and foreign trade data.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to rise to -13.8 in June from -16.4 in May.