European Economic News Preview: Germany Final GDP, Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Final quarterly national accounts and consumer confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis is scheduled to issue detailed results for the fourth quarter GDP. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy shrank 0.2 percent sequentially.

In the meantime, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The confidence index is seen rising to -30.4 in March from -33.9 in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is set to release consumer confidence data. Economists forecast the sentiment index to remain unchanged at 80 in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue producer prices for January. Prices had increased 14.7 percent year-on-year in December.

Also, business confidence survey results are due from the Czech Republic and Sweden at 3.00 am.

At 4.00 am ET, Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.