European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from Germany and France and Purchasing Managers' survey results from all major euro area economies are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for December. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.8 percent, up from 3.5 percent in November.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The services PMI is forecast to rise to 51.2 in December from 51.0 in the previous month. At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services PMI data. Economists expect the index to advance to 49.8 in December from 49.5 a month ago.

At 3.50 am ET, final composite PMI survey data is due from France. The composite reading is seen at 43.7 in December, unchanged from flash estimate and down from 44.6 in November.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to match the initial estimate of 46.7 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final S&P Global/HCOB composite PMI data is due. The composite index is forecast to fall to 47.0 in December, in line with preliminary estimate, from 47.6 a month ago.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals for November. The number of mortgages approved is forecast to rise to 48,500 from 47,380 in the previous month.

Also, UK S&P Global/CIPS final services PMI data is due.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany final consumer and harmonized prices for December. Inflation is expected to rise to 3.7 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month.