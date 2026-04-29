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29.04.2026 08:57:47
European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic sentiment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes flash inflation data for April. Consumer price inflation is forecast to edge up to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in March.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area monetary aggregates. Economists expect loans to private sector to grow 3.1 percent in March compared to 3.0 percent in February.
In the meantime, business and consumer confidence survey results are due from Italy.
At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey data. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 95.2 in April from 96.6 in the previous month.
At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash consumer and harmonized price data for April. Economists expect consumer price inflation to accelerate to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent in March.
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