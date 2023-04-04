European Economic News Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade data from Germany and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures for February. Exports are expected to climb 1.6 percent on month, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data for March is due. The number of unemployed totaled 2,600 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes consumer expectation survey results. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer price data for February. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 13.3 percent from 15.0 percent in January.