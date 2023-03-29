European Economic News Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer confidence survey results for April. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -29.2 from -30.5 in March.

In the meantime, retail sales figures are due from Norway and Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results for March. The consumer sentiment index is seen improving to 81 from 82 in February.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer and business sentiment survey data is due from Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data for March.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is set to issue mortgage approvals data for February. The number of mortgages approved in February is seen at 40,500 compared to 39,637 in January.

At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to hold its key interest rate at 7.00 percent.