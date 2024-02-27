27.02.2024 06:57:54

European Economic News Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK releases consumer confidence survey results. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to improve to -29.0 in March from -29.7 in the previous month.

In the meantime, household lending data is due from Sweden. At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey data. Economists expect the consumer sentiment index to rise to 92 in February from 91 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to publish monetary aggregates for January. M3 is forecast to grow 0.3 percent on year following a 0.1 percent rise in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.00 percent.

