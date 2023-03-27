|
27.03.2023 07:48:55
European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Business confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.
At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade and household lending reports are due from Sweden.
At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute is scheduled to publish business sentiment survey results for March. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 91.0 from 91.1 in the previous month.
In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes euro area money supply data for February. M3 money supply is forecast to grow 3.2 percent on a yearly basis after a 3.5 percent rise in January.
At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to issue Distributive Trades Survey data for March. The retail sales balance is seen falling to -6 from +2 in February.
