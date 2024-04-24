European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment survey data from Germany is the major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is expected to climb to 88.9 in April from 87.8 in March.

In the meantime, consumer and business confidence survey data is due from Italy. The business sentiment index is expected to climb to 89.5 in April from 88.6 in March. The consumer confidence indicator is seen at 96.9, up from 96.5 in the prior month.

Also, unemployment data is due from Poland.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to rise to -16 percent in April from -18 percent in March.