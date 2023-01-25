European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment from Germany and producer prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK producer prices for December. Output price inflation is forecast to rise to 16.4 percent from 14.8 percent in November. Input price inflation is seen at 18.0 percent versus 19.2 percent in the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain producer price figures are due. In the meantime, Italy's Istat publishes non-EU foreign trade data.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute publishes monthly business confidence survey results for January. The business sentiment index is seen at 90.2, up from 88.6 in December.