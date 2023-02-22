European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey results and final inflation data from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for January. The flash estimate showed that harmonized inflation eased to 9.2 percent from 9.6 percent in December, while consumer price inflation rose to 8.7 percent from 8.6 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is seen unchanged at 103 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute releases business sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the business climate index to rise to 91.2 in February from 90.2 in the previous month.

In the meantime, final consumer and harmonized consumer prices are due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is expected to slow to 10.1 percent in January, as initially estimated, from 11.6 percent in December.