European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Construction PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, unemployment data is due from Switzerland. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 2.0 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's industrial production for February. Economists expect output to gain 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in January.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to fall 0.3 percent on month in March, reversing a 1.1 percent increase in February.

Also, GDP, industrial production and household consumption are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 3.00 am ET, wholesale prices and foreign trade figures are due from Austria. And industrial and construction output and external trade reports are due from the Czech Republic.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen falling to 53.5 in March from 54.6 in February.