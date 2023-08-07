European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to issue unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is forecast to rise slightly to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in June.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's industrial production for June. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.4 percent on month, faster than the 0.2 percent drop in May.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade data for June.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is expected to fall to -23.4 in August from -22.5 in July.