European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output for January. Output is expected to grow 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.6 percent fall in the previous month.

In the meantime, GDP, household consumption and industrial production are due from Sweden.

At 2.30 am ET, consumer price data is due from Hungary. Inflation is expected to rise to 4.0 percent in February from 3.8 percent in January.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes industrial output data for January. Production had declined 0.2 percent on year in December.

In the meantime, industrial production and external trade reports are due from Austria and the Czech Republic.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases revised euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to remain flat after shrinking 0.1 percent in the third quarter. Also, inflation and external trade figures are due from Greece.