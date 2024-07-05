European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for May. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in April.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to climb 0.2 percent on month in June, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in May.

Also, GDP, household consumption and new orders figures are due from Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, industrial production and foreign trade reports are due from France. Industrial output is expected to log a 0.5 percent monthly fall, offsetting April's 0.5 percent increase.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production for June. Economists expect output to grow 1.4 percent annually after rising 0.8 percent in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes retail sales for May. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent after a 0.1 percent fall in April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue retail sales for May. Economists expect euro area retail sales to grow 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in April.