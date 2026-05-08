European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in March, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in February. Exports are expected to drop 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, while imports are forecast to grow 0.8 percent in March.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to remain flat in April, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decline in March.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes industrial output data for March. Production had declined 1.1 percent in February.