European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial production to fall 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to the 0.8 percent rise in November.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in December.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France. At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue industrial production for December. Also, unemployment data is due from Switzerland. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 3.0 percent in January.

