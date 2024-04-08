European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Production, Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's industrial output and external trade figures. Economists forecast production to grow 0.6 percent on month in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in January. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 25.1 billion in February from EUR 27.5 billion a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial and construction output and the balance of trade reports are due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -8.3 in April compared to -10.5 in the previous month.