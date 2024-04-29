European Economic News Preview: Germany Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation data from Germany and economic confidence survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, flash GDP and retail sales figures are due from Sweden. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent in the first quarter. At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer and harmonized prices for April. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in March.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue economic sentiment survey data for April. Economists forecast the euro area economic sentiment index to improve to 96.9 from 96.3 in March.

At 6.00 am ET, GDP and inflation figures are due from Ireland.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is set to release Germany's flash inflation figures for April. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.3 percent, up from 2.2 percent in March.