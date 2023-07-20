|
European Economic News Preview: Germany Producer Price Data Due
(RTTNews) - Producer prices from Germany and business confidence from France are the major statistical reports due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for June. Producer prices are forecast to remain flat on year, following May's 1.0 percent increase.
In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for June.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey results for July. The confidence index is seen falling to 100 in July from 101 in June.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the euro area current account data for May. The current account surplus totaled EUR 4.0 billion in April.
Also, industrial production, corporate wages and producer prices are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 1.6 percent annually, after easing 3.2 percent in May. Producer price inflation is seen easing to 0.7 percent from 3.1 percent in May.
