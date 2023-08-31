European Economic News Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and unemployment data. Sales are forecast to grow 1.0 percent annually after falling 1.6 percent in June.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation, revised GDP, household consumption and producer price figures. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 4.6 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.5 percent sequential growth in the second quarter.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.7 percent in August from 5.6 percent in July.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's unemployment data is due. Economists expect the unemployment rate to remain at 7.4 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation, unemployment figures for August. Inflation is seen slowing to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent in July.

Also, flash inflation data is due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 5.3 percent in August from 5.9 percent in July.