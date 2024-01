European Economic News Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from Germany and Spain are the major reports due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute publishes consumer and producer prices for December. Inflation had surged to 61.98 percent in November from 61.36 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry is scheduled to issue unemployment data for December. The number of unemployed is forecast to fall 15,700 after a decline of 24,600 in November.

At 3.55 am ET, unemployment data is due from Germany. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.9 percent in December.