European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

(RTTNews) - Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for April. Economists forecast wholesale prices to rise 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise in March.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Sweden and retail sales and household consumption figures from Norway are due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes monthly Distributive Trades survey results. The UK retail sales balance is expected to improve to -24 percent in May from -44 percent in April.