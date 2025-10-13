13.10.2025 07:03:43

European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

(RTTNews) - Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis releases wholesale prices for September. Economists expect wholesale prices to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in August.

Additionally, consumer price data from Romania will also be released at 2.00 AM ET.

At 3.00 am ET, current account figures are due from Turkey. The current account surplus is seen widening to $5.3 billion in August from $1.77 billion in July.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump-Drohung sorgt für kräftige Verluste in Asien
In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart teils deutlich abwärts.
