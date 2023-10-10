European Economic News Preview: IMF To Release World Economic Outlook

(RTTNews) - The International Monetary Fund is set to release the World Economic Outlook with latest analysis and economic projections on Tuesday.

Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is set to present global growth projections and key policy recommendations at 4.00 AM ET / 9.00 AM GMT+1. The IMF holds its 2023 annual meetings in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

No major statistical reports are due from the European economics on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue consumer price data for September. Inflation is forecast to slow to 4.0 percent from 4.8 percent in August.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes GDP, industrial output and household consumption figures for August.

At 2.30 am ET, consumer price data is due from Hungary. Inflation is forecast to ease notably to 12.5 percent in September from 16.4 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer price data for September. Economists expect inflation to slow to 7.5 percent from 8.5 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office publishes industrial production for August. Industrial output is expected to decline 5.0 percent annually after falling 2.1 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production reports are due from Greece.