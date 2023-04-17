|
17.04.2023 07:51:22
European Economic News Preview: Italy Final CPI Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final consumer and harmonized price data from Italy is the only major economic report due on Monday.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue foreign trade data for March.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for March. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 7.7 percent from 9.1 percent in February. The statistical office is set to confirm the flash estimate. At 8.00 am ET, core inflation figures are due from Poland. Core inflation is seen at 12.2 percent in March versus 12.0 percent in February.
