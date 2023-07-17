European Economic News Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final inflation from Italy is the only major economic data due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for June. The initial estimate showed consumer price inflation eased to 6.4 percent in June from 7.6 percent in May. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate./

At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank publishes monthly report. In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Ireland and consumer confidence from Spain are due.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank releases core inflation data for June. The rate is seen slowing to 11.1 percent from 11.5 percent in May.