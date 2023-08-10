European Economic News Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer price data from Italy is the major economic report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer price data for July. Inflation is expected to slow to 5.7 percent in July from 6.4 percent in June.

In the meantime, industrial production, new orders and household consumption figures are due from Sweden. Economists expect orders to grow 1.5 percent annually after rising 14.9 percent in May.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue consumer prices for July. Inflation is forecast to slow to 8.8 percent from 9.7 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to publish consumer price data for July. Final inflation is seen at 6.0 percent in July, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 6.4 percent in June.

At 5.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Greece.