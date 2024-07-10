|
10.07.2024 08:00:41
European Economic News Preview: Italy Industrial Output Data Due
(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Italy is the only major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer price figures for June. At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue inflation figures for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in May.
Also, industrial production data is due from Austria.
At 4.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Italy. Industrial production is expected to climb 0.1 percent on month in May after falling 1.0 percent in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.