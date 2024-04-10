European Economic News Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales data from Italy is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices data for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent in February.

In the meantime, GDP, industrial production and household spending figures are due from Sweden.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish consumer price data for March. Inflation is expected to drop to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent in February. At 4.00 am ET, retail sales figures for February are due from Italy. Sales had increased 1.0 percent on month in January.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production figures are due from Greece.