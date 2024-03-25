|
25.03.2024 07:10:46
European Economic News Preview: Spain PPI Data Due
(RTTNews) - Producer price data from Spain is due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.
At 4.00 AM ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for February. Prices had declined 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in January.
At 6.00 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at EIB Group Climate and Environment Advisory Council in Luxembourg.
At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes monthly Distributive Trades survey results.
In the meantime, Germany's central bank publishes its monthly report.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.