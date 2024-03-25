25.03.2024 07:10:46

European Economic News Preview: Spain PPI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Producer price data from Spain is due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 AM ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for February. Prices had declined 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in January.

At 6.00 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at EIB Group Climate and Environment Advisory Council in Luxembourg.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes monthly Distributive Trades survey results.

In the meantime, Germany's central bank publishes its monthly report.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen