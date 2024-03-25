European Economic News Preview: Spain PPI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Producer price data from Spain is due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 AM ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for February. Prices had declined 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in January.

At 6.00 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at EIB Group Climate and Environment Advisory Council in Luxembourg.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes monthly Distributive Trades survey results.

In the meantime, Germany's central bank publishes its monthly report.