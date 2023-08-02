European Economic News Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from Spain is the only major economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from Romania.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency is scheduled to issue monthly unemployment data for July. The number of people out of work is forecast to fall 38,200 after a decline of 50,300 in June.

In the meantime, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss consumer confidence survey results.

At 6.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Ireland.