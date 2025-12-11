11.12.2025 07:07:36

European Economic News Preview: Swiss Central Bank Rate Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The monetary policy assessment from the Swiss National Bank is the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to publish consumer price data for November. Inflation is seen unchanged at 0.3 percent.

In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Turkey.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank publishes quarterly monetary policy decision. The SNB is expected to retain its policy rate at zero percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's quarterly unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.3 percent in the third quarter.

At 6.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Markets expect the bank to slash the rate by 100 basis points to 38.50 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:12 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag in Rot
In Fernost tendieren die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen