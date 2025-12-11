European Economic News Preview: Swiss Central Bank Rate Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The monetary policy assessment from the Swiss National Bank is the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to publish consumer price data for November. Inflation is seen unchanged at 0.3 percent.

In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Turkey.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank publishes quarterly monetary policy decision. The SNB is expected to retain its policy rate at zero percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's quarterly unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.3 percent in the third quarter.

At 6.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Markets expect the bank to slash the rate by 100 basis points to 38.50 percent.