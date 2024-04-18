18.04.2024 06:00:36

European Economic News Preview: Swiss Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade data from Switzerland and the current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's customs office is slated to release foreign trade data for March.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes new car registrations data for March. Sales had increased 10.1 percent on a yearly basis in February.

Also, industrial confidence survey results are due from Norway.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue Eurozone current account data for February. The current account balance is forecast to post a surplus of EUR 45.2 billion compared to a EUR 39.4 billion surplus in January.

At 5.00 am ET, construction output figures are due from the euro area.

